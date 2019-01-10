POLICE CHASE

Naked man driving the wrong way down I-95 napped

Naked man driving the wrong way down I-95 causes traffic nightmare as reported by Trish Hartman during Action News at 11 on January 9, 2019.

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA --
Authorities said a naked man drove the wrong way on I-95 for at least 10 miles, from Delaware to Southwest Philadelphia, before police were able to stop him.

It began around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes of I-95.

When the suspect entered the area of Philadelphia International Airport, Pennsylvania State Police used spike strips to flatten the suspect's tires.

His vehicle came to a stop, but not before striking a state police patrol cruiser, which was towed from the scene with minor damage.

Police said the driver was not hurt in the crash but was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

The suspect's name has not been released.

There is no word on any charges.

There were also reports of a second accident further south on I-95, approaching the Essington Avenue exit.

No injuries were reported.
