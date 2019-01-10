SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA --Authorities said a naked man drove the wrong way on I-95 for at least 10 miles, from Delaware to Southwest Philadelphia, before police were able to stop him.
It began around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes of I-95.
When the suspect entered the area of Philadelphia International Airport, Pennsylvania State Police used spike strips to flatten the suspect's tires.
His vehicle came to a stop, but not before striking a state police patrol cruiser, which was towed from the scene with minor damage.
Police said the driver was not hurt in the crash but was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.
The suspect's name has not been released.
There is no word on any charges.
There were also reports of a second accident further south on I-95, approaching the Essington Avenue exit.
No injuries were reported.