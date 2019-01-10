EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=5043333" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 overhead as the southbound lanes of I-95 are shut down near the Island Avenue on-ramp following a crash, January 9, 2019

Authorities said a naked man drove the wrong way on I-95 for at least 10 miles, from Delaware to Southwest Philadelphia, before police were able to stop him.It began around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes of I-95.When the suspect entered the area of Philadelphia International Airport, Pennsylvania State Police used spike strips to flatten the suspect's tires.His vehicle came to a stop, but not before striking a state police patrol cruiser, which was towed from the scene with minor damage.Police said the driver was not hurt in the crash but was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.The suspect's name has not been released.There is no word on any charges.There were also reports of a second accident further south on I-95, approaching the Essington Avenue exit.No injuries were reported.