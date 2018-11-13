If you see flashing lights on the side of the road, whether it's a police officer or a tow truck, you have to move over.State officials are reminding drivers that's the law.It's National Traffic Incident Awareness Week in North Carolina, and the highway patrol is using the week to remind people to move over for first responders and others working on the side of the road or a highway.The law requires drivers to move over at least one lane when possible if they see an emergency vehicle on the side of the road.Emergency vehicles aren't always police officers either. It includes Duke Energy crews or insurance trucks. State Highway Patrol officials said moving over can be the difference between life and death."Well I'll be honest with you it's very scary. We can train our cadets in school on how to handle themselves on the side of the road with a vehicle that they have stopped in the protocol and the person they have stopped but there's not really a way to train a cadet or a trooper or anybody on how to avoid a vehicle traveling toward them that weighs 4000 pounds," said First Sergeant Mike Baker with the North Carolina Highway Patrol.If you don't obey by that law, there are some pretty hefty consequences.For not moving over, you can be ticketed with a $250 fine.