NC-540 in Cary reopens following crash

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Part of NC 540 southbound in Cary was closed due to a multi-car crash on Sunday afternoon.The DOT said the crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. near Exit 62 or Green Level West Road.North Carolina State Highway Patrol said four to five vehicles were involved in the incident on Sunday.Highway Patrol officials said injuries were reported but severity is unknown.The road opened back up just before 6:30 p.m.The road was closed for about two hours.