NC-540 in Cary shut down to due to multi-car crash; injuries reported

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Part of NC 540 in Cary is closed to a multi-car crash on Sunday afternoon.The DOT said the crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. near Exit 62 or Green Level West Road.North Carolina State Highway Patrol said four to five vehicles were involved in the incident on Sunday.Highway Patrol officials said injuries were reported but severity is unknown.Just before 5 p.m., the left lane was reopened.According to a DOT alert, the highway is expected to be back open by 7:20 p.m.Detour: NC-540 North Traffic Take Exit 59 ( US-64) to access US-64 East. Keep straight and take Exit 95 ( NC-55/Willams St). For six miles, keep straight on NC-55 to reaccess NC-540.