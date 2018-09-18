Downloading the ABC11 app is the best way to stay up-to-date on the latest conditions from Hurricane Florence.
In Chatham County, because of concerns about flooding and debris, NC DOT is setting up a detour at US 15/501 South at the Deep River. Vehicles are expected to be routed to Mountain View Church Rd, Moncure-Pittsboro Rd, and US 1.
As of Tuesday, 12 primary routes and 108 secondary routes remained impassable across Highway Division 8, which comprises Chatham, Lee, Moore, Richmond, Hoke, Montgomery, Randolph and Scotland counties. That figure is down from more than 200 closures Monday. The current closures include portions of these highways:
- Richmond County: N.C. 73 and N.C. 109
- Moore County: N.C 22, NC 24/27 and N.C. 690
- Scotland County: N.C. 144; U.S. 401 in multiple locations throughout the county, U.S. 401 Business at the South Carolina line; and U.S. 501 at three locations near Robeson County
- Hoke County: U.S. 401 Business
"Our crews have been working hard since the storm struck to get our roads safely reopened as quickly as possible," said Chuck Dumas, the Division 8 maintenance engineer. "We are beginning to see floodwaters recede, so we'll be able to reopen more roads soon."
Several sections of I-95 and I-40 are flooded.
I-95 Southbound traffic from Virginia should use US-64 West (Exit 138) to I-540 West to I-40 West to US-321 South to I-85 South.
Follow directions in South Carolina to re-access I-95.
Monday night, Fayetteville officials warned that though conditions have improved, they have not in the Sandhills. Floodwaters are still rising and people are asked to stay off the roadways.
On Saturday morning, flash floods began closing major interstates, U.S. routes and N.C. routes, including I-40 between I-95 and Wilmington and parts of I-95.
The risk of flash flooding is expected to continue until next week.
To find the best route for your destination, use the map provided by NCDOT.
Since so many side roads are closed, for the best route, use NCDOT's interactive map above, or call (877) 511-4662.