About 750 roads remain closed (down from 2,200), including sections of I-40 & I-95. US 258 in Kinston was closed Thurs due to flooding. Drivers should plan for US 70 to be closed as the Neuse continues to rise. US 421 at the New Hanover Co line is now closed. #FlorenceNC pic.twitter.com/e1oGxoH968 — NCDOT (@NCDOT) September 20, 2018

On Saturday, the North Carolina Department of Transportation announced three safe alternate routes for public access to Wilmington after multiple road closures from Florence flooding.From the south: Take U.S. 17From the north: Travel on Interstate 40 East to N.C. 24 East (exit 373) then onto U.S. SouthFrom Fayetteville: Take N.C. 87 to U.S. 701 South to N.C. 211 East to U.S. 74 EastAdditionally, people may use I-40 to exit 373 and N.C. 24 to reach Jacksonville.Two routes to Wilmington that originally opened up on Tuesday had been closed and the North Carolina Department of Transportation said there was no safe, reliable route at the time."U.S. 421 at the New Hanover Co. line is now closed," NCDOT said in a Facebook post Thursday afternoon.Officials are also urging drivers to not travel at all to these counties:Bladen, Brunswick, Columbus, Duplin, Jones, Lenoir, Pender, Robeson, Sampson, Scotland, and southeastern Wayne (south of U.S. 70 Business and east of U.S. 117).I-40 in Pender and New Hanover Counties is still flooded."Although water is receding on some roads, the roads and bridges may be damaged and the road closures are still in effect. Signage should be adhered to."