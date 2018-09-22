TRAFFIC

NCDOT announces three routes into Wilmington after Florence road closures

EMBED </>More Videos

Two routes to Wilmington have been confirmed by the Highway Patrol, Mayor Bill Saffo explained in a press briefing Tuesday.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) --
On Saturday, the North Carolina Department of Transportation announced three safe alternate routes for public access to Wilmington after multiple road closures from Florence flooding.

From the south: Take U.S. 17

From the north: Travel on Interstate 40 East to N.C. 24 East (exit 373) then onto U.S. South

From Fayetteville: Take N.C. 87 to U.S. 701 South to N.C. 211 East to U.S. 74 East

Additionally, people may use I-40 to exit 373 and N.C. 24 to reach Jacksonville.

FULL LIST OF ROAD CLOSURES
Two routes to Wilmington that originally opened up on Tuesday had been closed and the North Carolina Department of Transportation said there was no safe, reliable route at the time.

"U.S. 421 at the New Hanover Co. line is now closed," NCDOT said in a Facebook post Thursday afternoon.



Officials are also urging drivers to not travel at all to these counties:
Bladen, Brunswick, Columbus, Duplin, Jones, Lenoir, Pender, Robeson, Sampson, Scotland, and southeastern Wayne (south of U.S. 70 Business and east of U.S. 117).

I-40 in Pender and New Hanover Counties is still flooded.

"Although water is receding on some roads, the roads and bridges may be damaged and the road closures are still in effect. Signage should be adhered to."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictrafficroad closurehurricanehurricane florenceI-40Wilmington
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
County-by-county list of closures: Over 500 roads still closed in NC
Art takes a pizza the sidewalk in downtown Raleigh
I-40 Fortify project virtually done but remains a work zone for miles
3 dead in crashes involving 9 vehicles on I-40 in Johnston Co.
More traffic
TRAFFIC
County-by-county list of closures: Over 500 roads still closed in NC
Florence flooding: US 421 near Wilmington now impassable
Transit agencies suspending bus service starting Thursday afternoon
Art takes a pizza the sidewalk in downtown Raleigh
More Traffic
Top Stories
I-Team: Dam breaches near coal ash pits may lead to 'mega pollution'
Chapel Hill police investigating late-night shooting
Overnight crash brings down power pole in Durham
Raleigh man beaten by officers again arrested by police
County-by-county list of closures: Over 500 roads still closed in NC
Busting the rumors: Florence will not reform, hit the Carolinas
Durham students pitch in to help 'Operation Airdrop'
WATCH: Curious shark sneaks up behind scuba diver
Show More
Get into national parks for free on Saturday 9/22
Blind woman files discrimination complaint against Durham Parks & Rec
Warning about flea and tick drugs that could cause seizures
Wake Forest parents in fear after man accused of threatening to shoot schoolchildren
Two-headed snake found slithering in Va. flowerbed
More News