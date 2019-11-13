NCDOT begins construction to finish I-540 loop

HOLLY SPRINGS, NC (WTVD) -- After years of back and forth with environmental groups, NCDOT will finally begin construction on completing the I-540 loop around Raleigh.
Environmental concerns surrounding Complete 540 stalled the multibillion-dollar traffic project, until both sides reached a settlement earlier this year.
In accordance to that settlement, NCDOT promised to reduce emissions from equipment, protect streams and restore wildlife habitats damaged by road construction.
Complete 540 is a $2.2 billion project that will close the I-540 loop by continuing the southern part of the road (which currently ends just north of Holly Springs) to I-40 near Highway 70. Later the project will complete the loop by extending the road from that same spot on I-40 up to Highway 64.
NCDOT has not given an estimated completion date for the project. However, it is expected to relieve traffic congestion on I-440, I-40, N.C. 42, N.C. 55 and Ten Ten Road.
