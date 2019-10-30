Traffic

NCDOT plans for changes at dangerous NC 98 intersection

By
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- NC Department of Transportation officials are preparing to make changes to the NC 98 and Moores Pond Road intersection in Wake County.

Saturday, 41-year old Julie Abraham and 6-year old Nicholas Abraham were killed in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection, the latest crash in the area. Prior to this weekend, NCDOT told ABC 11 there have been 25 crashes at the intersection during the past two years, though none had been fatal.

"Just by the boom, I knew it was bad. So I jumped out, got my shoes on and come out, and that's when I saw the one car in my front yard, and when I walked up to it - it wasn't a good sight," said Tommy Hill Sr., who lives near the intersection.

Hill Sr. said this is far from the first accident he has seen or heard.

"I've actually gone in a car that was upside down to get a child out of it," Hill Sr. said.

NC DOT estimated 9,800 vehicles pass the intersection daily, which equals out to about 7.2 million over the past two years.

An NC DOT official told ABC11 that as of August, it has funded a project for a roundabout at this intersection, with construction tentatively slated to start in 2022.

In December, there is a recommendation for an all-way stop set to go before the Board of Transportation, with NCDOT officials adding they believe that can be enacted quickly.

"(A) four-way stop would make it a lot safer," said Hill Sr.

"It's a step in the right direction, but the biggest thing would be if the Department of Transportation would fill that dip in, it would help a lot more," said Tommy Hill Jr.

The dip, located on NC 98 right near the intersection, impacts visibility, especially as drivers attempt to make a turn from Moores Pond Road onto NC 98.

Neighbors also suggested adding lights along the stretch and flashing lights to stop signs.

NC DOT said the project funding and request for all-way stop precede this past weekend's crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficwake countytraffic fatalitiesroad safetyncdotcommutingtrafficroad repair
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Another shooting in Durham makes 8 shot in less than 24 hours
Chapel Hill firefighter battling cancer one month after losing wife
Fayetteville, Cumberland County on pace to exceed 2018's homicide number
New device? Don't fall for this activation scam
WCPSS pledges to take action in letter to staff after racist group chat
Rent in Raleigh and Durham rising at a faster rate than US
Wake County man accused of peeping into Holly Springs bedroom
Show More
First-look at Cary's new multi-million dollar regional library
'Disappointed': Smokable hemp farmers react after ban passes
Apples sold in NC being recalled due to listeria
School warns parents of possible financial aid scam
Customer threatens to give Durham store employee HIV
More TOP STORIES News