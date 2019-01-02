NCDOT postpones Crabtree Valley Mall traffic overhaul

RALEIGH (WTVD) --NCDOT is postponing plans to improve traffic around Crabtree Valley Mall.
ABC11 newsgathering partners at the News & Observer report the overhaul of the Glenwood Avenue interchange along I-440 has been postponed.
The $231 million construction project was supposed to redesign the intersection where Glenwood Avenue meets Blue Ridge and Lead Mine roads. It was also supposed to replace the Blue Ridge Road bridge over Crabtree Creek.
NCDOT told the News & Observer the delay was due to funding concerns. NCDOT said the plans have been pushed back to 2025.