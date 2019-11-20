NCDOT prepares for winter weather in Wake County

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Beware: Snow plows and brine spreaders will be out on Wake County roads Wednesday.But don't fret, snowmageddon 2019 is not headed our way. In fact, there is no chance for any winter precipitation this week.The NCDOT crews are hitting the pavement as part of their annual fall dry run. It's a test run that helps the department prepare for when winter weather does rear its ugly head.