NCDOT sets schedule for public input on I-440 interchange improvements

Tuesday, Sept. 18, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. - Martin Middle School, 420 N. Harrington St.



Thursday, Sept. 20, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. - Ridge Road Baptist Church, 2011 Ridge Road



Tuesday, Sept. 25, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. - Martin Middle School, 420 N. Harrington St.



Saturday, Sept. 29, 9:30 a.m. to noon - Martin Middle School, 420 N. Harrington St.

In early Agust, NCDOT Division 5 Engineer Joey Hopkins said the agency would hold listening sessions in September to get input from the community about the I-440 Interchange Improvements at Glenwood Avenue project.On Monday, the four public sessions were announced."This exciting new process will allow the community to be involved in the project from the very beginning," Hopkins said. "We know how important this is for the community. We need access to your thoughts and feelings about this project, and these listening sessions will give us that opportunity."Some residents have expressed concern that the project will push traffic into their communities.The project is meant to improve congestion and safety on Glenwood Avenue near Crabtree Valley Mall.The September sessions are set for:Seating is limited.