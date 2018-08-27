TRAFFIC

NCDOT sets schedule for public input on I-440 interchange improvements

EMBED </>More Videos

Listening sessions are set for I-440 plan near Glenwood Avenue.

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
In early Agust, NCDOT Division 5 Engineer Joey Hopkins said the agency would hold listening sessions in September to get input from the community about the I-440 Interchange Improvements at Glenwood Avenue project.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

On Monday, the four public sessions were announced.

NCDOT to get community input on I-440 interchange improvements
The project is meant to improve congestion and safety on Glenwood Avenue near Crabtree Valley Mall.


"This exciting new process will allow the community to be involved in the project from the very beginning," Hopkins said. "We know how important this is for the community. We need access to your thoughts and feelings about this project, and these listening sessions will give us that opportunity."

Some residents have expressed concern that the project will push traffic into their communities.

RELATED: Raleigh neighbors fight road expansion near Crabtree Valley Mall

The project is meant to improve congestion and safety on Glenwood Avenue near Crabtree Valley Mall.

The September sessions are set for:

  • Tuesday, Sept. 18, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. - Martin Middle School, 420 N. Harrington St.

  • Thursday, Sept. 20, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. - Ridge Road Baptist Church, 2011 Ridge Road

  • Tuesday, Sept. 25, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. - Martin Middle School, 420 N. Harrington St.

  • Saturday, Sept. 29, 9:30 a.m. to noon - Martin Middle School, 420 N. Harrington St.


Seating is limited. Sign up for the sessions here.

More information on the project here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictraffichighwaysconstructionI-440Wake CountyRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Part of Guess Road in Durham closed after car hits power pole
Traffic Alert: Raleigh road closed overnight Sunday
Fort Bragg soldier killed when truck hits his motorcycle in Fayetteville
Food truck feeds drivers amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
More Traffic
Top Stories
22 animals inside Fuquay-Varina home at center of animal neglect case
Durham home damaged by fire after lightning strike
Children's Advil recalled after mislabeling causes overdose concerns
Part of Guess Road in Durham closed after car hits power pole
Judges rule NC Congressional map still unlawful with partisan bias
Jacksonville Shooting Victims: What we know about those shot, killed
Warrants: Photo shows Raleigh swim coach kissing victim in back of car
Fayetteville woman 'had feeling' she was going to win $200,000 lottery prize
Show More
Driver waving machete at deputy prompts pursuit in Johnston County
Raleigh woman convicted after trying to feed body to alligators
Final message from Senator John McCain
Raleigh home invasion ends with police chase, crash in downtown Durham
NCAE renews goal in funding fight
More News