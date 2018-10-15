NCDOT to present new plan for Falls of Neuse traffic improvements

People who live in the subdivisions along the one mile stretch of the Falls of Neuse say they want to relieve congestion as much as any commuter.But, those people also said widening the road won't help.Randy Overton, who has lived in the Muirfield subdivision for nearly 30 years, said Interstate 540 is the issue, not Falls of the Neuse.Overton said widening the road to six lanes or even 10 lanes won't matter.The NCDOT has proposed to widen Falls of Neuse from four lanes to six between I-540 and Durant Road.Overton is pleased the NCDOT has planned to put in sidewalks and bike lanes and a median for safety.And on Tuesday afternoon, Overton and some of his neighbors will be at Lifepointe Church on Durant road for the meeting with the NCDOT.They will tell engineers that the widening should wait until other nearby projects are completed.