NCDOT unveils proposal for upgrades to Murchison Road in Fayetteville

By Chris Hemric
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Murchison Road in Fayetteville may be getting a big overhaul very soon.

A nearly $33 million proposal could change the way residents get around on their commutes with the NCDOT doing away with left turns at the intersection of Murchison and the 401 Bypass.

Instead, the plan has drivers use a side road that takes them on a series of right turns to get to their destination.

The project would also build new sidewalks and free flowing intersections to help with traffic congestion and hopefully avoid traffic accidents.

Many residents who live and work off the road are happy that its getting a much needed update.

Local LYFT driver Aquel Tate said the current traffic problems are hurting his business.

"It's hard sometimes because some people can't drive and then I'm late picking up people and then they are all mad and so I'll be happy if they can help out," said Tate.
But not all residents are ready to jump on the bandwagon.

Lena Simmons lives in the area and is worried the rerouted traffic will spill into neighborhoods off Murchison and bring more traffic.

"Some drivers are more cautious and some drivers are impatient and some speed so you are just going to exacerbate that problem, I can see there being more accidents," said Simmons.

The project, if approved, would begin spring 2024 at the earliest and would stretch two miles from the 2-95 corridor to the 401 Bypass.

The public is welcome to give feedback and input on the NCDOT website's dedicated page to the project as well see what it will look like.

