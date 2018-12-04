The new bridge to Surf City opened this week -- nearly a year ahead of schedule.The bridge was built to replace the existing swing bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway on N.C. 50/210.The new bridge has a 65-foot vertical clearance that will not need to open for vessels in the waterway, eliminating vehicle and vessel traffic delays from the bridge opening and closing.It will also provide a connecting structure between the mainland and the island that has sufficient capacity allowing for emergency access, hurricane evacuation and acceptable travel times.