ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A free class will allow drivers cited for not wearing their seat belt a chance to avoid paying the fine.
The free, two-hour class at Southeastern Health in Robeson County will start Sept. 21, based on sign-ups. People may register by clicking here.
The District Attorney's Office used to offer the course, but it got canceled several years ago due to budget constraints. Now, thanks to a grant from the N.C. Governor's Highway Safety Program, the classes are coming back.
The classes will teach people the physics behind a crash, the causes of most crashes, the laws of North Carolina and myths about seat belt use.
"We want people to realize how deadly not buckling up can be if you're in a vehicle crash," said Skyla Pryor, the grant program coordinator for Southeastern Health.
In Robeson County, 82 people who did not use a seat belt or child car seat were killed in crashes between 2014-18. The goal of the classes are to reduce that number.
New class in Robeson County offers way out of seat belt ticket
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More