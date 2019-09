New class in Robeson County offers way out of seat belt ticket

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A free class will allow drivers cited for not wearing their seat belt a chance to avoid paying the fine.The free, two-hour class at Southeastern Health in Robeson County will start Sept. 21, based on sign-ups. People may register by clicking here. The District Attorney's Office used to offer the course, but it got canceled several years ago due to budget constraints. Now, thanks to a grant from the N.C. Governor's Highway Safety Program, the classes are coming back.The classes will teach people the physics behind a crash, the causes of most crashes, the laws of North Carolina and myths about seat belt use."We want people to realize how deadly not buckling up can be if you're in a vehicle crash," said Skyla Pryor, the grant program coordinator for Southeastern Health.In Robeson County, 82 people who did not use a seat belt or child car seat were killed in crashes between 2014-18. The goal of the classes are to reduce that number.