Traffic

No charges filed in death of Spring Lake pedestrian

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Spring Lake Police said Wednesday that no charges will be filed in the death of a pedestrian last week.

The incident happened April 15 shortly after 5:45 a.m. in the 1200 block of North Bragg Boulevard.

The pedestrian, identified as Venita Robinson, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, a 55-year-old Sanford resident, was not injured during the incident.

The Spring Lake Police Traffic Section concluded its investigation and determined that no charges will be filed in this case.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficspring lakesanfordcumberland countytraffic fatalitiespedestrian killedcrash
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
39% of central NC officer-involved shootings involve mental health crises
Does Chauvin conviction set a precedent? NCCU law professor weighs in
Eastern Wake County towns seeing development unseen since early-2000s
Durham woman charged in fatal stabbing of boyfriend
Cooper expects to lift most restrictions, except masks, by June 1
For some, pandemic job losses meant new opportunity as entrepreneur
'Very happy': Wake school plans for in-person, stadium graduations
Show More
Body found as crews battle fire in Cameron, deputies say
Lack of staff could slow reopening for NC restaurants
Polls find vaccine hesitancy in White Evangelical community
4-year-old girl shot while sleeping inside her home
You're fully vaccinated. When can you drop the mask?
More TOP STORIES News