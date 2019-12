A school bus fire at Holly Springs High School.

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A school bus fire at Holly Springs High School caused some panic initially on Tuesday morning, but no injuries were reported.Aerial shots show the front of the bus significantly burned up along a sidewalk near the school. The fire happened near where the buses are parked overnight. Wake County Emergency Communications said the flames were quickly extinguished.No one was on board when the fire started.