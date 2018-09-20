TRAFFIC

'No reliable, safe way into Wilmington:' NCDOT says due to Florence flooding

Two routes to Wilmington have been confirmed by the Highway Patrol, Mayor Bill Saffo explained in a press briefing Tuesday.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) --


Two routes to Wilmington that originally opened up on Tuesday have been closed and the North Carolina Department of Transportation says there is no safe, reliable route at this time.

"U.S. 421 at the New Hanover Co. line is now closed," NCDOT said in a Facebook post Thursday afternoon.

Officials are also urging drivers to not travel at all to these counties:
Bladen, Brunswick, Columbus, Western Craven (west of US 17), Cumberland, Duplin, Harnett, Hoke, southern Johnston (south of 70), Jones, Lenoir, New Hanover, Pender, Robeson, Sampson, Scotland, and southern Wayne (south of 70 Business).

I-40 in Pender and New Hanover Counties is still flooded.

"Although water is receding on some roads, the roads and bridges may be damaged and the road closures are still in effect. Signage should be adhered to."
