North Carolina working to improve pedestrian safety in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Drivers and pedestrians in downtown Raleigh on Thursday may receive a flyer asking for feedback.

It's all part of a new push, WalkSmartNC, hoping to make the Tar Heel state safer.

Leaders of the new initiative will be asking people on McDowell Street to give them feedback for a study that will help launch WalkSmartNC.

The goal is to reduce injuries involving drivers and pedestrians, which have been on the rise in downtown Raleigh and across North Carolina.

People in charge of the program said the more people who participate in the online survey, the better the ultimate results will be.

Click here to take the survey.

The survey will be open through Friday, Nov. 8.
