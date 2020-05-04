I-85 tractor-trailer fire, explosion in Orange County happened after truck hit mattress laying in road

NEW: @OCNCGOV tells @ABC11_WTVD tandem trailer (truck w/two trailers) that exploded this morning on I-85 was carrying resin & paint thinners. Early analysis suggests truck hit debris, sparked fire then caused subsequent blasts. #ABC11 #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/bSoSieSGU9 — Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) May 4, 2020

The northbound lanes of Interstate 85 are closed in Orange County while crews clean up the remnants of a tractor-trailer chemical fire.That side of the highway, at Exit 164, is expected to be closed until 6 p.m.The southbound lanes were closed for two hours but reopened around 2:40 p.m. on Monday.Orange County officials told ABC11 that the tractor hauling two trailers was carrying resin, paper and rolls of cloth.Investigators say the truck hit a mattress which sparked a fire that moved to the truck's first trailer.Once the highly-explosive resin was consumed by the fire, firefighters moved in to extinguish the rest of the fire, which was still burning the load of paper and cloth.A camera from the North Carolina Department of Transportation showed the vehicle erupting into flames.The explosion and resin spill led to evacuations of businesses within 1,000 feet. The closures were a precaution due to the high-density vapors.One first responder was injured from resin exposure, officials said."Secure your loads," the deputy fire chief said. "If you lose something on the interstate, it's dangerous."