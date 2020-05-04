Traffic

I-85 tractor-trailer fire, explosion in Orange County happened after truck hit mattress laying in road

The northbound lanes of Interstate 85 are closed in Orange County while crews clean up the remnants of a tractor-trailer chemical fire.

That side of the highway, at Exit 164, is expected to be closed until 6 p.m.

The southbound lanes were closed for two hours but reopened around 2:40 p.m. on Monday.



Orange County officials told ABC11 that the tractor hauling two trailers was carrying resin, paper and rolls of cloth.

Investigators say the truck hit a mattress which sparked a fire that moved to the truck's first trailer.

Once the highly-explosive resin was consumed by the fire, firefighters moved in to extinguish the rest of the fire, which was still burning the load of paper and cloth.

A camera from the North Carolina Department of Transportation showed the vehicle erupting into flames.

The explosion and resin spill led to evacuations of businesses within 1,000 feet. The closures were a precaution due to the high-density vapors.

One first responder was injured from resin exposure, officials said.

"Secure your loads," the deputy fire chief said. "If you lose something on the interstate, it's dangerous."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffictruck fire
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: DMV license and registration expiration dates extended
Car stolen with 9-year-old boy inside in Durham over the weekend
Suspect who shot Spring Lake officers identified
22-year-old charged with murder in Saturday morning Durham shooting
What the North Carolina coronavirus relief package means for you
Northgate Mall to close permanently
Meteor shower from Halley's Comet kicks off first week of May
Show More
Texas principal drives 800 miles to visit graduating seniors
Texas park ranger pushed into water while enforcing social distancing
Don Shula, Hall of Fame Miami Dolphins coach, dies at 90
No to-go mixed drinks with alcohol in North Carolina for now
The 411: Sorry folks, park's full
More TOP STORIES News