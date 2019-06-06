One dead in crash on Cliffdale Road in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Part of Cliffdale Road in Fayetteville is closed due to a crash that killed one person.It happened around 3:15 p.m. between Marshtree Lane and Prestige Boulevard.One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Another was trapped and had to be extracted by first responders.Cliffdale Road is closed between S. Reilly Road and Rim Road during the investigation.The road is expected to be closed for the evening commute.Drivers are encouraged to use Raeford Road as an alternate route.Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.