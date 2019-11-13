One dies in crash on I-40 near US Highway 70 in Garner

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A stretch of Interstate 40 near mile marker 306 was closed after a deadly crash on Tuesday night.The State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 10:45 p.m on I-40 West close to the exit for US Highway 70. The victim wasn't identified. The wreck is still under investigation and the area is back open. The driver did cooperate with the authorities.No one else was hurt.Highway Patrol did not elaborate on the circumstances of the crash. ABC11 is working to get more information.