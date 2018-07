EMBED >More News Videos An overturned tanker has forced traffic to turn around on Highway 98.

An overturned fuel tanker caused a traffic headache for northern Wake County commuters on Highway 98 near Stony Hill Road in Wake County.The North Carolina Department of Transportation said Highway 98 was closed for hours between Old Bayleaf Road and Stony Hill Road.Chopper11HD was over the scene as crews worked to get the tanker out of the roadway.The road has since reopened.