Gas tanker overturns, ruptures in crash that closes entire road in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- An overturned gas tanker closed all five lanes of Country Club Drive in Fayetteville.

The tanker and another car crashed early Thursday morning near the intersection of Country Club Drive and Renfrow Drive. Country Club Drive is closed between Murchison Road and Rosehill Road.



First responders tell ABC11 that the driver of the car was pinned inside their vehicle. Crews were able to get them free and take them to the hospital. The extend of their injuries is unknown.

The tanker ruptured in the crash; Fayetteville Fire Department's hazardous materials team was called to the site to clean up the gasoline leak. It's unclear how long it will take to clean up the area and reopen the road to traffic.

For now, drivers should avoid the area. You can take Shaw Mill Road or US 401 to get around the crash.
