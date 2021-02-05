Traffic

Overturned log truck closes part of NC 96 in Zebulon

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- NC Highway 96 is closed due to an overturned logging truck in Zebulon on Friday morning.

The impacted stretch is between Pippin Road and Riley Hill Road. The road could be closed for several hours as logs were strewn across the shoulder of the road and through a nearby fence.



There are injuries from the crash. It's not known how the truck overturned. Drivers should avoid the area.


ABC11 is working to learn more about this story.
