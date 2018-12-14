Overturned tanker truck shuts down US 70 near Clayton

A gasoline tanker and another vehicle collided, causing the tanker to flip over, shutting down US 70 in Johnston County.It happened around 3 p.m. Friday on 70 west in Clayton, at Exit 326-B.Traffic was detoured onto US 70 Business while crews used a crane to get the tanker out of the way, and then cleaned up the mess.All lanes of 70 remain closed. The Highway Patrol estimated it would take four to six hours before lanes reopened.The tanker was carrying about 9,000 gallons of gasoline. A small amount of fuel leaked from the tanker. Fire department crews were able to safely clean it up.All the fuel from the crashed tanker was transferred to another vehicle.Motorists traveling east are advised to take Exit 326 to US 70 Business, and continue on US 70 Business to re-access US 70.Drivers going west are asked to take I-95 South to Exit 95 to US 70 Business.There were no injuries, the Highway Patrol said.It's not yet known whether the rain played a factor. The Highway Patrol said alcohol, drugs, and speed were not factors.It's not yet known whether any charges will be filed.