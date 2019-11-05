Current Triangle traffic: Overturned tractor-trailer on I-40 exit ramp

This is I-40 EB at Miami Blvd. You will need to take Davis Drive to Hwy. 54 if you normally use Miami. #abc11 #traffic pic.twitter.com/knIAxTgmoE — Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) November 5, 2019

An overturned tractor-trailer on an I-40 exit ramp is causing delays in Durham on Tuesday morning.

An overturned tractor-trailer on an Interstate 40 exit ramp is causing delays in southeast Durham.Around 5:35 a.m., EMS and law enforcement were dispatched to the overturned truck on the I-40 East exit ramp to Miami Boulevard. The closure is causing delays for drivers heading to Research Triangle Park.Drivers will need to take Davis Drive to Highway 54 as a detour. It's not known what caused the crash or when the scene will be clear.