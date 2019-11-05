Traffic

Current Triangle traffic: Overturned tractor-trailer on I-40 exit ramp

An overturned tractor-trailer on an Interstate 40 exit ramp is causing delays in southeast Durham.

Around 5:35 a.m., EMS and law enforcement were dispatched to the overturned truck on the I-40 East exit ramp to Miami Boulevard. The closure is causing delays for drivers heading to Research Triangle Park.



Drivers will need to take Davis Drive to Highway 54 as a detour. It's not known what caused the crash or when the scene will be clear.

