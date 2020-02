🚨I-440 between Capital Blvd. and Wake Forest is blocked due to an overturned tractor trailer.#TrafficAlert #RDUtraffic — Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) February 10, 2020

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- An overturned truck closed part of I-440 in Raleigh on Monday morning.The crash happened around 9:40 a.m. on I-440 westbound between Capital Boulevard and Wake Forest Road.The crash involved multiple vehicles, including the truck, an SUV and a car.NCDOT's website said the crash may not be cleared until after 1:30 p.m.