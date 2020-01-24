abc11 troubleshooter

Parking tickets placed on windshields despite drivers properly paying to park

By and Mark Falgout
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- No one likes to get a parking ticket; now imagine you get a ticket for a parking space you properly paid for! That's exactly what happened to one Durham man.

He had proof he paid for 10 minutes of street parking in downtown Durham. He ran into a store and when he came out several minutes later, there was a parking ticket on his windshield.

ABC11 Troubleshooter Diane Wilson found out that this is not uncommon. If you pay using the parking app on your phone, oftentimes that information isn't immediately available to the parking enforcement officer.

In this case, the driver paid at 8:51 a.m. The officer wrote him a ticket three minutes later at 8:54.

In order to get the ticket thrown out, the driver had to bring a screenshot of his payment on the parking app to the Park Durham office.

Troubleshooter Takeaways

  • Make sure you've actually paid for the parking when using the app.
  • If you get a ticket, check to see if it was issued during the time you paid for parking.
  • If you shouldn't have received a ticket, bring the citation and your app to the parking office in the city where you received it to ask them to void the violation. Sometimes you will have to appeal the ticket to get it dismissed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficdurhamticketsabc11 troubleshooterparking
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TROUBLESHOOTER
LIST: The Triangle companies with the most unanswered BBB complaints
How to know if you're buying counterfeit prescription drugs
Is that travel getaway too good to be true?
Raleigh mom out $1,700 after scammer 'rents' home he didn't own
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Massive explosion rocks NW Houston, blast felt across Houston
Man shot in the back in East Raleigh
Severe thunderstorms possible Friday night
Red wine leaks out of tank, spills into California river
20 years ago, a whopping 20 inches of snow blanketed Raleigh
Former Cary doctor shot, killed by Uber driver in SC
Earn up to $19/hour job with the Census -- how to apply
Show More
Woman says she was shot by airsoft gun in Fayetteville, police investigating
Volunteers prep for 4th annual Women's March on Raleigh
New boutique hotel open in downtown Raleigh
High school student suspended over dreadlocks, family says
Blexit NC aims to shift black voters away from the Democratic Party
More TOP STORIES News