WATER MAIN BREAK

Part of Brookgreen Drive in Cary closed after water main break

A part of Brookgreen Drive is closed between Larkhall Court and Gatehouse Drive after a water main broke in Cary on Sunday. (Town of Cary / Twitter )

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) --
A part of Brookgreen Drive is closed between Larkhall Court and Gatehouse Drive after a water main broke in Cary on Sunday.

The Town of Cary said a 12-inch sinkhole occurred after 1 p.m.

The road gave way shortly after and a dump truck belonging to the town fell in.

Crews are on scene towing the truck out of the hole and repair the water main break.



Six homes are without water, the Town of Cary said.

The road closure does not affect residents - only through traffic.

Cary said the road should be repaired today.

There were no injuries.
