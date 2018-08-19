Part of Brookgreen Drive in Cary closed after water main break

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) --A part of Brookgreen Drive is closed between Larkhall Court and Gatehouse Drive after a water main broke in Cary on Sunday.
The Town of Cary said a 12-inch sinkhole occurred after 1 p.m.
The road gave way shortly after and a dump truck belonging to the town fell in.
Crews are on scene towing the truck out of the hole and repair the water main break.
Repairing a water main break has our dump truck in a pickle. Brookgreen from Larkhill to Gatehouse is closed until further notice while we fix the street AND the pipes. #CaryNC pic.twitter.com/EauenssEy2— Town of Cary Traffic (@TOC_Traffic) August 19, 2018
Six homes are without water, the Town of Cary said.
The road closure does not affect residents - only through traffic.
Cary said the road should be repaired today.
There were no injuries.