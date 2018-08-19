Part of Brookgreen Drive in Cary closed after water main break

Repairing a water main break has our dump truck in a pickle. Brookgreen from Larkhill to Gatehouse is closed until further notice while we fix the street AND the pipes. #CaryNC pic.twitter.com/EauenssEy2 — Town of Cary Traffic (@TOC_Traffic) August 19, 2018

A part of Brookgreen Drive is closed between Larkhall Court and Gatehouse Drive after a water main broke in Cary on Sunday.The Town of Cary said a 12-inch sinkhole occurred after 1 p.m.The road gave way shortly after and a dump truck belonging to the town fell in.Crews are on scene towing the truck out of the hole and repair the water main break.Six homes are without water, the Town of Cary said.The road closure does not affect residents - only through traffic.Cary said the road should be repaired today.There were no injuries.