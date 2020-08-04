Northbound lanes of Durham Freeway closed after deadly crash

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Part of Highway 147 in Durham is closed on Tuesday morning after a deadly crash.The northbound lanes of the Durham Freeway are shut down just north of the Ellis Road Exit up to the Briggs Road Exit. The circumstances of the crash, which happened before 8 a.m., are not known. Durham police confirmed the crash was fatal.Drivers will want to use NC-55 to get to Raleigh as a detour.ABC11 is working to learn more about this story.