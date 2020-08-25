Traffic

Pedestrian hit, killed in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle in Fayetteville overnight.

The victim was struck at the intersection of Gillespie Street and Snowhill Road. The person killed has not been identified yet by authorities.

ABC11 crews were at the scene when part of Gillespie Street was closed during the investigation. More details surrounding the crash have not yet been confirmed.

Pearce's Mill Fire Department, Cumberland County EMS, Cumberland County Sheriff's Deputies and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the crash.

ABC11 is working to learn more about this story.
