Pedestrian hit, killed on Glenwood Avenue near Umstead Park

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A pedestrian was killed in a Raleigh crash on Tuesday morning.It happened at Glenwood Avenue and Brownleigh Drive close to Umstead State Park.According to the wreck report, Patrick James Simmons of Raleigh was walking along the fog line when he was hit by a car that was headed northwest on Glenwood Avenue.Police said Simmons was walking with his back to traffic.The driver was cited for failing to reduce speed to avoid a collision with a pedestrian.The crash is still under investigation.