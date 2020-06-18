Pedestrian hit, killed on US Highway 70 in Garner

Garner officers are investigating a pedestrian crash fatality occurring around 11:45 pm on US 70 near Mechanical Blvd. US 70 eastbound is closed. — Garner Police (@GarnerPolice) June 18, 2020

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle along US Highway 70 in Garner on Wednesday night.The accident happened around 11:45 p.m. near Mechanical Boulevard, according to police. The accident briefly closed part of Highway 70 East while police investigated. Detectives found shoes and car parts in the median.It's not known if the accident was a hit-and-run or if police have a vehicle or suspect description.ABC11 is working to learn more about this story.