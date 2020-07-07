Traffic

Pedestrian killed from Johnston County crash along Highway 50

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A pedestrian was hit and killed Tuesday morning in Johnston County.

The crash happened at the intersection of Buckeye Trail and NC Highway 50 in the Cleveland community. A person was found in the middle of the road when first responders arrived. There is no suspect or vehicle information associated with the wreck.

Fire crews and Johnston County EMS responded to the scene and pronounced the pedestrian dead. The surrounding part of Highway 50 was closed, but has since reopened. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating.

This is the second deadly crash of the morning. Another pedestrian was also killed in Harnett County.

ABC11 is working to learn more about this story.
