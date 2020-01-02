Pedestrian killed in crash in Fayetteville

| Traffic Fatality/Road Closure |



East bound Raeford Rd is closed at 71st School Rd due to a traffic accident involving a pedestrian. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on the scene. Please avoid the area and use an alternate route as #FayPD's traffic unit investigates. pic.twitter.com/XR2pxvL4yc — Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) January 2, 2020

BREAKING: a pedestrian is dead after colliding with a car in Fayetteville. Here’s road closures: pic.twitter.com/Vw1L66nJUY — Julie Wilson (@JulieABC11) January 2, 2020

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A pedestrian was killed in a Thursday morning crash in Fayetteville.Police say a vehicle collided with someone along Raeford Road near 71st School Road after 5 a.m. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.The eastbound lanes of Raeford Road between 71st School Road and Strickland Bridge Road were closed while police investigated. They have since reopened.The pedestrian's identity has not been released. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.