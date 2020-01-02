Traffic

Pedestrian killed in crash in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A pedestrian was killed in a Thursday morning crash in Fayetteville.

Police say a vehicle collided with someone along Raeford Road near 71st School Road after 5 a.m. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The eastbound lanes of Raeford Road between 71st School Road and Strickland Bridge Road were closed while police investigated. They have since reopened.



The pedestrian's identity has not been released. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

