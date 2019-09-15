Pedestrian seriously hurt after being hit by vehicle in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fayetteville man is in critical condition after being struck by a car Saturday night, police said.Around 8:40 p.m., officers arrived to Cliffdale Road at Seventy First School Road where Charles Lee Surles, 42, of Fayetteville, was found with life-threatening injuries.Surles was taken to UNC Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.The investigation reveals the pedestrian was running across Cliffdale Road when he was struck.Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact Lt. D. Belden with the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.