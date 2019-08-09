Traffic

Plans in works to widen 'frightening' Creedmoor Road in Wake County

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Driving Creedmoor Road north of 540 can be more than just a hassle.

"It's narrow and it's kind of frightening: you get reminded of it when you have young drivers," said Debbe Vertefeuille, whose twin daughters are just learning to drive.

She has lived off of Creedmoor Road for more than eight years.

"When they hug the wrong lines, you worry whether you're going to get into a head-on or am I going into the ravines," Vertefeuille said.



The plan calls for crews to widen the road from two lanes to four from 540 to north of 98.

NC DOT said the road is operating over capacity as it is. About 26,000 cars go up and down the stretch of road every day and that's only expected to grow.

"There's always typically an accident or something going on in this little area and it's just two lanes and you can't get around," said Blaake Edwards. "You have to sit there or turn around and try and find your way out."

NC DOT said it wants to help ease congestion. It also said an improved north-south connection in the region will enhance economic development and better connect rural areas with jobs.

"I'm anxious to see them widen it, but I want to know the plan," Vertefeuille said.

You can get a closer look at the plans when DOT reveals them Tuesday at the Amran Shriners temple at 11101 Creedmoor Road.

Officials said they will determine their final plan based on public feedback.
