Car crashes into Durham home, police looking for driver

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver crashed their car into the side of the house in Durham on Wednesday night.

It happened on the 2700 block of Fayetteville Street. ABC11 cameras captured a sedan mangled into the corner of a brick house.

The driver is believed to have left the crash scene and police are looking for them. There was no word on potential injuries.

This is a developing story. ABC11 is working to learn more details.
