traffic

Durham police ID man who struck, killed woman standing by broken down car

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are looking for the man charged with killing a 30-year-old woman in a hit-and-run earlier last week.

Danielle Noel, 30, of Durham, died after pulling over to the shoulder of US 15-501 northbound around 11:50 p.m. on Sept. 30, according to Durham police.

RELATED: Driver slams into, kills woman standing next to broken down car with flashing lights on 15-501

Police said Noel got out of her Chevrolet Blazer near the Cornwallis Road intersection after it broke down.

Noel was hit from behind by a maroon Honda Accord, pinning her between both vehicles. Investigators said her hazard lights were on when the car crashed into her.

Noel was pronounced dead at the scene.



The Accord was found close by, but the driver of that car had already run away.

On Oct. 8, Durham police said Martir Maldonado, 31, of Durham, was charged with one count of felony hit-and-run involving serious injury or death and one count of failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision.

Martir Maldonado



Maldonado is not in custody.

Anyone with information on Maldonado's whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Munter at (919) 560-4935, ext. 29448 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficdurhamtraffictraffic accident
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAFFIC
Durham man killed in moped crash
3 crashes cause major delays on I-40 in Raleigh
Amtrak train hits, kills man in Raleigh
Two injured after car crashes into utility pole in Wake County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Troubleshooter helps man get $800 for broken iPhone
Raleigh Mayoral Election: Meet the candidates
Cop trial's witness met with his suspected killers for drug buy: PD
View the election results here
Missing WW2 medals found 74 years later
Dick's Sporting Goods destroyed $5 million worth of assault weapons
Passengers on flight to Charlotte possibly exposed to hepatitis A
Show More
Group wants to allow sex offenders at NC State Fair
NASA reschedules first all-female spacewalk
Durham Election Day: What you need to know
Amazon driver takes picture of delivered package, then steals it
VIDEO: Hillsborough Police K-9 finds drugs, gets ice cream reward
More TOP STORIES News