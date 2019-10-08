Durham police ID man who struck, killed woman standing by broken down car

Danielle Noel, 30, of Durham, died after pulling over to the shoulder of US 15-501 northbound around 11:50 p.m. on Sept. 30, according to Durham police.
Police said Noel got out of her Chevrolet Blazer near the Cornwallis Road intersection after it broke down.
Noel was hit from behind by a maroon Honda Accord, pinning her between both vehicles. Investigators said her hazard lights were on when the car crashed into her.
Noel was pronounced dead at the scene.
Traffic’s redirected by @DurhamPoliceNC working the scene of a fatal hit & run on 15-501’s NB lanes near Cornwallis Rd. Victim is a woman who police say got out of her car for unknown reason. The other car’s abandoned after that driver ran away. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/6nnpJdQnmr— Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) October 1, 2019
The Accord was found close by, but the driver of that car had already run away.
On Oct. 8, Durham police said Martir Maldonado, 31, of Durham, was charged with one count of felony hit-and-run involving serious injury or death and one count of failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision.
Maldonado is not in custody.
Anyone with information on Maldonado's whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Munter at (919) 560-4935, ext. 29448 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.