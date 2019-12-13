Current Triangle traffic: Power lines down across Western Boulevard in Raleigh

A MESSY scene on Western at Dan Allen. There’s an SUV flipped on its side. @raleighpolice say it clipped a telephone pole and brought the pole and the traffic lights. Crews expect this to be a 6-8 hour fix. Avoid this area if it’s part of your AM commute. @kimdeanerabc11 #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/2XTRALDw9T — Ana Rivera (@AnaRiveraABC11) December 13, 2019

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A stretch of Western Boulevard is closed due to downed power lines and a downed telephone pole.The crash is near the intersection of Western and Dan Allen Drive close to NC State University. Reports indicate an SUV overturned after clipping the telephone pole.The road could be closed for much of the day. Drivers should take Hillsborough Street as a detour to avoid backups.