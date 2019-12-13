Traffic

Current Triangle traffic: Power lines down across Western Boulevard in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A stretch of Western Boulevard is closed due to downed power lines and a downed telephone pole.

The crash is near the intersection of Western and Dan Allen Drive close to NC State University. Reports indicate an SUV overturned after clipping the telephone pole.

The road could be closed for much of the day. Drivers should take Hillsborough Street as a detour to avoid backups.



