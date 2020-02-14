Current Triangle traffic: Old Wake Forest Road closed due to gas leak

The leak is in the 5100 block of Old Wake Forest Road. The intersection of Old Wake Forest Road at E. Millbrook Road is closed.
Some area buildings were evacuated and the fire department was on scene working on repairs. The road is expected to be closed for several hours.
⚠️ There is a natural gas leak in the 5100 block of Old Wake Forest Road. Please avoid this area. Some roads are closed.— City of Raleigh (@RaleighGov) February 14, 2020
We are told it may be a few hours before the incident is cleared. Buildings in the area have been excavated.
