Traffic

Current Triangle traffic: Old Wake Forest Road closed due to gas leak

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A gas leak has closed part of Old Wake Forest Road in Raleigh on Friday morning.

The leak is in the 5100 block of Old Wake Forest Road. The intersection of Old Wake Forest Road at E. Millbrook Road is closed.

Some area buildings were evacuated and the fire department was on scene working on repairs. The road is expected to be closed for several hours.



For the latest traffic information, follow Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) on Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffictrafficwake county newstraffic accidentraleigh newsdurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fake DMV websites make millions scamming customers: FTC
LIST: Last-minute ideas for Valentine's Day this weekend
High school sweethearts marry 63 years later
Police search for missing Milwaukee family
6 cases of cancer found in same high school class
Mom of dead child left kids at home to go to bar, police say
Snapchat rolls out new feature to help mental health
Show More
Netflix hopes free romance movie will win hearts
Gun violence still a major concern for some Wake County students
Bernie Sanders to campaign in Durham on Friday
Kobe Bryant at forefront of All-Star Weekend
Raleigh man billed $500 for tolls after license plate duplicated
More TOP STORIES News