Raleigh gets greener as GoTriangle unveils new electric buses

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- GoTriangle riding into the new year a little cleaner and a lot greener.

"I know when you're looking you're seeing a bus ... I'm seeing the future," Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said.

Two new electric buses entered the GoTriangle fleet on Tuesday at a total cost of $2 million. But with a $943,000 federal grant and $100,000 from Duke Energy, GoTriangle only had to cover half the cost.

"It's a big investment but a very important one for our community," said Shelley Blake Curran, GoTriangle interim CEO and president.

The new buses, complete with charging stations and new screens, will be additions to the existing fleet of 74. They get about 24 miles per gallon, which is 19 cents a mile compared to the diesel bus' 84 cents per mile.

"Electricity as a transportation fuel is much cleaner and a lot cheaper than gasoline and diesel," said Lang Reynolds of Duke Energy.

But it's not just about cutting costs. Baldwin said this is the future the people of Raleigh want to see.

"People are really concerned about our environment and climate change -- especially young people. A lot of them came out and voted for this new council because they said we want something done, and we want this to be a priority," Baldwin said.
