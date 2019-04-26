Raleigh man dies after car crashes into Raleigh lake

Just walked down to lake - this is the vehicle that went into water. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/0gSrGlJcjg — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) April 25, 2019

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Emergency crews pulled a man out of a car that was submerged in a Raleigh lake Thursday morning. Raleigh Police later said he died at WakeMed.Just before 10, officials received a call about a car that drove into Northshore Lake on New Hope Church Road near Deana Lane.Police said Robert Lee Sparks, the driver, was the only person in the car.Police said Sparks, of Andover Glen Road in Raleigh, suffered a medical emergency causing him to lose control and strike a curb and then a concrete barrier. The vehicle, a 2016 Cadillac, went airborne and landed in the water.The vehiclw flipped and became submerged,An eyewitness told ABC11 a male driver was heading down the road when it appeared he blew a tire.She said it appeared he lost control and plunged into the water."All I heard was the explosion and then not even like three minutes later a big splash."