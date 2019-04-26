Raleigh man dies after car crashes into Raleigh lake

Just before 10, officials received a call about a car that drove into Northshore Lake on New Hope Church Road near Deana Lane.
Just walked down to lake - this is the vehicle that went into water. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/0gSrGlJcjg— Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) April 25, 2019
Police said Robert Lee Sparks, the driver, was the only person in the car.
Police said Sparks, of Andover Glen Road in Raleigh, suffered a medical emergency causing him to lose control and strike a curb and then a concrete barrier. The vehicle, a 2016 Cadillac, went airborne and landed in the water.
The vehiclw flipped and became submerged,
An eyewitness told ABC11 a male driver was heading down the road when it appeared he blew a tire.
She said it appeared he lost control and plunged into the water.
"All I heard was the explosion and then not even like three minutes later a big splash."