Man riding on top of car on I-40 dies after falling off, being dragged 1,000 feet, Highway Patrol says

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 49-year-old Raleigh man was killed after riding on top of a car on Interstate 40 in Garner on Tuesday night, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.Investigators said Derron Stephens fell off the top of a gold Chevrolet Impala while it traveled down I-40 West.Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 10:45 p.m near the exit for US Highway 70 Business. Stephens fell off the car and was subsequently hit by it, causing his foot to get stuck under the car. Stephens was dragged about 1,000 feet down the road and eventually hit by a pickup truck.The wreck is still under investigation as troopers are still looking for the driver of the Impala. Charges are pending.No one else was hurt. It's not known why Stephens was on top of the car.