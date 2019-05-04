Traffic

Raleigh Police identify pedestrian killed on Wake Forest Road

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police have released the identity of a pedestrian killed in a collision with a vehicle Thursday night on Wake Forest Road.

Police said Alvis Gerald Wells of the 400 block of Capital Boulevard died after he was struck by a 2007 Toyota.

Police said it appeared Wells was not in a crosswalk and darted across Wake Forest Road from west to east and was struck in the center northbound lane.

The area where the crash happened is not lighted, police said.

Wells was taken to WakeMed, where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the Toyota was not hurt, though the vehicle sustained approximately $3,000 of damage.

The crash remains under investigation.

No charges have been filed.
