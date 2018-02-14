TRAFFIC

Raleigh traffic official denies 4-way stops doled out unequally

EMBED </>More Videos

Do poorer Raleigh neighborhoods get shortchanged on stop signs?

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Raleigh's Office of Transportation Planning is responding to a blog's claim that wealthy neighborhoods in Raleigh get four-way stops while parts of East Raleigh are overlooked for traffic needs.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

"That's unequivocally untrue," said Jed Niffenegger, Raleigh's Traffic Engineer of the NewRaleigh statement on Twitter.



"I have - I don't know what we're up to- but 430,000 customers and I treat them all the same. Anyone of them from any jurisdiction in Raleigh can call in and request an evaluation. We look at them all the same," he said.

Niffenegger said more stop signs are going up all across the City of Oaks than ever before.

In 2017, the city approved a policy change to its Neighborhood Traffic Management Program, lowering the threshold for qualifying intersections.

The NTMP allows residents to request speed-limit reductions, evaluations for traffic calming, and evaluations for multi-way stops.

In 2016, before the policy change, the City received 55 requests for multi-way stops, approving only five percent.

RELATED: Get more information on how you can request traffic improvements

In 2017, after the policy change, 128 requests came in and the City approved 21 percent.

Niffenegger said once a request is made, a staff member conducts a study of the intersection that can last 30-60 days; they count cars, pull crash history, and do a site visit. If it warrants an all-way stop, they present it to city council for approval.

LEARN MORE: Info about the City's sidewalk petition program
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictrafficraleigh newsRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Four, including infant, hospitalized after serious crash in Cary
Part of Brookgreen Drive in Cary closed after water main break
'Superstreet' traffic changes coming to US 401 in Garner
Raleigh's Most Walkable Neighborhoods
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Moore County crash
More Traffic
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Show More
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
More News