TRAFFIC

Raleigh unveils $300M plan for sleeker, faster buses. Will you ride them?

EMBED </>More Videos

GoRaleigh unveiled a look at the future of transit in the Capital City at its public information session.

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
GoRaleigh unveiled a look at the future of transit in the Capital City at its public information session for its soon-to-be-built bus rapid-transit network.

The plans include sleeker, more modern buses that almost feel like light-rail trains. They travel in dedicated lanes of traffic making stops at newly-built platforms for passengers to get on and off.

Standard GoRaleigh buses travel about 12 mph on regular routes. BRT buses would go 16 to 20 mph, and the buses' computers would talk to the traffic lights - to make green lights longer and turn red lights green to keep the buses moving.



At the GoRaleigh Operations Center on Poole Road, the public is being asked to choose which BRT lines would work best in the city: A north-south line that runs along Capital Boulevard and South Wilmington or South Saunders Streets and an east-west line that runs along New Bern Avenue and Western Boulevard.

The project comes with a $300 million to $400 million price tag - much of it paid for by the half-cent sales tax passed in 2016 in the Wake Transit Plan.

But will people ride them, given the very car-centric nature of the Triangle?

"That's what the Wake Transit Plan is about," said GoRaleigh Planning Director David Walker. "It's about building a network of high-frequency network service that is operating every 15 minutes or less that makes you want to get out of your car and get onto that bus, so we can get you quickly to where you want to go."

BRT is expected to be up and running in Raleigh by 2025.

GoRaleigh is inviting everyone to weigh in on the plans and the maps; then vote on which lines you think work best.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficraleigh newsmass transitwake county newsbusRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Four, including infant, hospitalized after serious crash in Cary
Part of Brookgreen Drive in Cary closed after water main break
'Superstreet' traffic changes coming to US 401 in Garner
Raleigh's Most Walkable Neighborhoods
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Moore County crash
More Traffic
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News