If you live in Raleigh, you might be used to a lot of hours behind the wheel of a car. That's for good reason: compared to much of the country, the city isn't very walkable.In fact, Raleigh is the 46th most walkable city in the country, lagging far behind famously driving-centric cities like Los Angeles (#13) and Atlanta (#21). That's according to Walk Score, the company that calculates walkability, bikeability and transit accessibility across the U.S.Walk Score classifies the city as "car-dependent," meaning that in the majority of Raleigh neighborhoods, most errands still require a car. But if you're looking to lose the wheels, what are the area's most walkable neighborhoods? Think you know? Read on to see if you're right.Oakwood topped the list of Raleigh's most walkable neighborhoods in both 2016 and 2017, but its score has increased between the two years, from 59.84 to 61.61. That might be due to the arrival of more new local businesses, like pizza joint Oakwood Pizza Box In terms of Raleigh's top 5 most walkable neighborhoods, Stonehenge East had the biggest Walk Score jump between 2016 and 2017. In just 12 months, the neighborhood experienced a 2.1-point increase. Hedingham is at the bottom of the list for walkable neighborhoods in Raleigh, with a score of 10.11. That's actually a 5.27-point drop from its 2016 score, which was 15.38.