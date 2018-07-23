Raleigh drivers can now use Newton Road between Falls of Neuse Road and Six Forks Road after the city finished repairing damage caused by a May sinkhole.After a heavy rainstorm on May 21, nearly four inches of rain fell within an hour and a half, resulting in a water main to break.Repairs were made to the storm water pipe, water and gas mains and the road.The road was originally supposed to reopen at the end of August.The new culvert will allow more storm water to runoff through the drainage system without relying too heavily on overflow storm water pipes during rainstorms.The new design meets current standards and accounts for a 10-year storm, which is a storm that has a 1 in 10 chance of occurring in a given year, a city spokesperson said.